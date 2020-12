Two new female boxing stars scored explosive stoppage wins on last week’s big WBA “Maratón Boxística” card at the Discoteca Kilymandiaro in Puerto Colombia, Colombia.

Super featherweight Paulina Angel (2-0, 2 KOs), who hails from Medellin, won by first round TKO over Rocio Argel. Read more about Paulina Angel.



Also, super bantamweight Veronica Zuluaga (1-0, 1 KOs), who knocked out Mirleydis Hoyos in round two. Read more about Veronica Zuluaga.