British flyweight champion Andrew Selby (11-1, 6 KOs) is back in action following his world title eliminator loss to Julio Cesar Martinez in March. Selby has been added to the ‘Rotunda Rumble’ card taking place on September 13 at Caesars Palace Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The event is headlined by flyweight Muhammed Waseem (8-1, 6 KOs), who returns following his IBF world title loss to Moruti Mthalane last July.

Opponents are TBA.