Demetrius Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBO World Middleweight against Artur Akavov (19-2, 8 KOs) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York on Friday January 18, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is lining up a female world title bout with Amanda Serrano (35-1-1 26 KOs) gunning for world honors in a seventh weight class as she meets WBC and IBF World Super-Flyweight champion Eva Voraberger (24-5 11KOs).

Former World Lightweight ruler Jorge Linares (45-4, 28 KOs) continues his comeback trail on the card when he meets Pablo Cesar Cano (31-7-1, 21 KOs).

Former world super lightweight champion Chris Algieri (22-3, 8 KOs) faces Danny Gonzalez (17-1-1 7KOs) in his second bout back.