By Jason Marchetti at ringside

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KO’s) defeated Maciej Sulecki (28-2, 11 KO’s) to retain the WBO belt Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Andrade’s hometown of Providence, Rhode Island. The card was promoted by Matchroom Boxing USA and it was televised by DAZN and Sky Sports.

Andrade dropped Sulecki in the 1st round landing hard, wild, left hooks. Sulecki took a pounding but survived the round. In round 3, it was more power and speed from the champion as Andrade’s timing and precision wouldn’t allow Sulecki to score at all. Andrade kept Sulecki at bay with his jab to the chin, and when the opportunity arose, came in with the left all night from a variety of angles. Sulecki had absolutely no answers, in any of the rounds. Andrade’s confidence grew to the point that later in the fight, he was daring Sulecki to hit him with his hands down. The final scores were all 120-107.

Andrade’s tremendous conditioning and footwork were the difference and perhaps the best it’s ever been as he for years has been trying to make the case for a middleweight showdown with either Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin. Now, in his prime at age 31 and with Promoter Eddie Hearn behind him, he is the final link to the unification of the middleweight division.

After the fight, Andrade said, “Canelo, where you’re cahones at? I’m ready to go in September. Let’s put it all on the line and have one champion!”