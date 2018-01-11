Ancajas poised for USA debut

IBF jr bantamweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas, runs for miles on jungle-like mountain paths three hours from Metro Manila. He trains at his Camp Survival on a ring with a blue MP Promotions tarp over the top of cement blocks on the dirt. “I fight for the glory of the Philippines,” Ancajas said. “Manny helps me. He talks to me.”

“Jerwin is very, very exciting. He can really punch too,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

Ancajas is making his way to the USA. He will first be in Los Angeles and will shake out there on Friday, January 26. Then he proceeds to Corpus Christi, Texas for Top Rank’s fight week.

—

Jerwin Ancajas, 26-1-1, 18 KOs, defends his IBF world junior bantamweight title vs challenger Israel Gonzalez, 20-1, 8 KOs, of Mexico, on a Top Rank/ESPN title card on Feb 3 at the American Bank Center. WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, 36-0, 24 KOs, of Matzatlan, defends vs challenger Habib Ahmed, 22-0-1, 17 KOs, of Accra, Ghana.