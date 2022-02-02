La Asociación Mundial de Boxeo (AMB) ordenó una pelea de eliminación de peso gallo entre el #3 de la AMB, Melvin “Melo” López (26-1, 17 KOs) del Equipo M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching), y el #4 de la AMB, Ramón “Dinamita” Cárdenas (20 -1, 10 KOs) del Team Boxlab Promotions (Anthony Ojeda). Ambos equipos están ahora en negociación. El ganador será el obligatorio para pelear contra el supercampeón de la AMB Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs).
