Amanda Serrano vence a Hardy en el MSG en Nueva York La Puertorriqueña campeona mundial de siete divisiones Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs) destronó a la campeona de peso pluma femenina de la OMB, Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) por una amplia decisión unánime en diez rounds el viernes por la noche en el Teatro Hulu dentro del Madison Square Garden de la ciudad de Nueva York. Serrano golpeó a Hardy desde la primera ronda, pero Hardy busco sobrevivir durante los diez rounds. Las puntuaciones fueron 98-91, 98-91, 98-92. Serrano también recogió los cinturones interinos del WBC y de “Queen of Brooklyn” con la victoria. Actualidad: Alvarez-Kovalev

