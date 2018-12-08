The rematch between WBO light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) and former champ Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) will take place on February 2 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility. Alvarez scored a come-from-behind knockout against Kovalev on August 4 in Atlantic City in a major upset. Alvarez-Kovalev 2 and a soon-to-be-announced co-feature will be on ESPN

Eleider Alvarez: “The fact that Kovalev said it was a mistake and that I was lucky is motivation for me. He is a sore loser, and I will make sure there will be a second ‘accident.'”

Sergey Kovalev: “I will look to take back my title and put on a great show for the fans. Together with my new trainer, Buddy McGirt, I will be ready for Alvarez.”