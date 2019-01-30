Odds for Saturday’s hotly anticipated light heavyweight world title rematch between WBO champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and challenger Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev are pretty close. Alvarez, who stopped Kovalev in their first fight, is a narrow -165 favorite to retain his title. Kovalev backers can get +135.

Kovalev was a big favorite in the first fight with Alvarez and his loss was a shocking upset. It came out later that his camp for that fight was disrupted when he was arrested for allegedly punching an unidentified woman causing a broken nose, concussion and neck injury. Kovalev pleaded not guilty. The case is still pending.

Kovalev-Alvarez 2 takes place at Ford Center at The Star, home to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility, and will stream live on ESPN+. Fightweek activities kick off today (Wednesday) with a media workout.