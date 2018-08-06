By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Melbourne-based promoter Peter Maniatis has contacted Fightnews.com® to confirm he has locked in IBF #3 Randy Petalcorin and IBF #1 Felix Alvarado for the vacant IBF light flyweight title for Saturday, October 20th in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

“Randy’s training camp will be in starting soon and co-manager Jim Managquil will oversee Petalcorin’s training,” said Maniatis. “Both Alvarado and Petalcorin are the most avoided boxers in the light flyweight division. I rate Alvarado very high but Petalcorin gets a chance to be two-time world champion.”

Former IBF light flyweight champion Hekkie Budler recently vacated the championship.