Two-time Olympian Mikhail Aloyan (5-1, 0 KOs) became the new WBA Gold super flyweight champion defeating Panamanian native Ronal Batista (12-2, 8 KOs) on Tuesday in Kemerovo, Russia. Scores were 119-108, 119-108 and 117-110. Local boxer Aloyan implanted his authority in the first round when he connected with a left that sent the Batista to the canvas. Although Batista recovered, Aloyan continued to dominate thanks to a good workrate and backward movement to avoid the aggressive Batista. The tenth round was another good round for Aloyan, who almost knocked Batista down a couple of times.

Advertisements