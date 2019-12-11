Advertisements

WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
December 11, 2019
Boxing Results

Aloyan tops Batista for WBA Gold super flyweight title

Two-time Olympian Mikhail Aloyan (5-1, 0 KOs) became the new WBA Gold super flyweight champion defeating Panamanian native Ronal Batista (12-2, 8 KOs) on Tuesday in Kemerovo, Russia. Scores were 119-108, 119-108 and 117-110. Local boxer Aloyan implanted his authority in the first round when he connected with a left that sent the Batista to the canvas. Although Batista recovered, Aloyan continued to dominate thanks to a good workrate and backward movement to avoid the aggressive Batista. The tenth round was another good round for Aloyan, who almost knocked Batista down a couple of times.

Golden Boy inks Luis 'Matador' Hernandez
WBC reinstates Dillian Whyte
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>