By Bob Ryder

Ivana Habazin has posted that her trainer James Ali Bashier is back in a hospital in New Jersey with a brain bleed. Bashier was injured at the weigh-in for Habazin’s fight with Claressa Shields last Friday when he was struck from behind and knocked to the floor. He was taken to a Detroit hospital where he underwent surgery and was released. As of yesterday, it was reported that the Flint Police were requesting an arrest warrant for the suspect believed to be Shield’s brother although no official confirmation of that has yet been announced.