By Bob Ryder
Ivana Habazin has posted that her trainer James Ali Bashier is back in a hospital in New Jersey with a brain bleed. Bashier was injured at the weigh-in for Habazin’s fight with Claressa Shields last Friday when he was struck from behind and knocked to the floor. He was taken to a Detroit hospital where he underwent surgery and was released. As of yesterday, it was reported that the Flint Police were requesting an arrest warrant for the suspect believed to be Shield’s brother although no official confirmation of that has yet been announced.
So will Shields brother be arrested? is there any video of the actual attack?
The video does show Mr. Bashir excessively carryIng on in his own tirade. Sadly. No excuses for the perpetrator. He should be prosecuted fully. And for striking Mr. Bashir from behind with intent to maim.