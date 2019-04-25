Former two-division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-5-1, 14 KOs) will face welterweight Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach (22-4-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, June 1 from Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California.

The telecast will also feature a 10-round clash of middleweight contenders as Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. (27-2, 14 KOs) faces Willie “El Mongoose” Monroe Jr. (23-3, 6 KOs) in the co-main event. The action begins with unbeaten heavyweight Onoriode Ehwarieme (17-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round clash against Rodney Hernandez (12-7-2, 3 KOs).