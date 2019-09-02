Following his dominant 12-round decision this past Saturday over Hughie Fury, Alexander Povetkin has set his sights on Hughie’s cousin Tyson Fury.



“I’m very happy with my performance, we worked very hard in training camp and I was able to control the fight with my aggression,” said Povetkin. “[Tyson Fury’s] talked a great deal about me turning down offers to fight him this year which were never sent. He speaks of wanting to fight in England before the end of the year. This is a perfect plan for me. I’d be happy to return to fight in front of these great boxing fans and prove to them and the rest of the world that I can beat Tyson Fury.”