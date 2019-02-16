The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame inducted Earnie Shavers (Pro), Hedgemon Lewis (Amateur), George Godfrey (Old Timer), Woody Dinning (Manager/Trainer/Promoter) and Bob Hutto (Support Personnel) into its Class of 2019 as part of a packed live pro fight card held at the Tuscaloosa RiverMarket and promoted by Jay Deas, manager/trainer of Deontay Wilder. WBC Heavyweight Champ Wilder and Evander Holyfield were on hand to support the inductees.

L-R Earnie Shavers, Georgia Lewis and Luvinia Wainwright, sisters of Hedgemon Lewis, whose health didn’t allow him to attend, Woody Dinning, Jr on behalf of the late Woody Dinning and Bob Hutto.

Alabama Power! Wilder, Shavers, Holyfield

Results from the fight card

Deon “Equalizer” Nicholson of Tuscaloosa went to 11-0 (11ko) with a first round TKO over Ocean Springs, MS Charles “Southern Assassin” Dale, who falls to 9-2 (6ko). Nicholson was defending his WBC Silver USNBC Cruiserweight belt.

Former Cuban Olympic heavyweight Robert Alfonso improved to 18-0 (8ko) with a 6 round decision over former world title challenger Ray Austin, 29-9.

Other Results:

Ke’Eric Hinton UD4 Alvin Davis

Jamal Woods TKO2 Ronny Hale

Rodney Moore Maj Dec 4 Brandon Spencer

Thomas Knox TKO2 Jalyn Anthony

Chris Polk TKO3 Anthony Stewart