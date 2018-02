By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian super-middleweight Bilal Akkawy (17-0-1, 14 KOs) outscored Italy’s former WBA super middleweight champion Giovanni De Carolis (25-9-1, 13 KOs) over ten rounds to capture the WBA Oceania title on Saturday at the Club Punchbowl in Sydney. De Carolis was deducted a point in round four for holding. Scores at the conclusion were 99-90, 99-90, 100-89. The event was presented by promoter Paul Nasari.