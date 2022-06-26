El campeón unificado de peso súper gallo de la AMB/FIB, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) detuvo a Ronny Rios (33-4, 16 KOs) en el duodécimo asalto para retener sus títulos el sábado por la noche en el Tech Port Arena en San Antonio, Texas. Akhmadaliev superó una lesión en la mano para dejar caer a Ríos en el round final. Ríos superó el conteo. Akhmadaliev luego se abalanzó y obtuvo la detención del árbitro a las 2:06.
