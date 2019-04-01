On a hot Highveld Sunday afternoon, Akani “Prime” Phuzi from the Limpopo Province stopped the rugged Mussa Ajibu of Malawi in the fourth round of a scheduled ten round cruiserweight fight, at a packed to the rafters Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg.



In the opening round, both fighters came out cautious, sparring for an opening with very little action. In round two Phuzi picked up the pace to score with some big lefts and rights to the head and body. However, Ajibu came back at him throwing swinging left and right punches with most of them blocked on the gloves by Phuzi. Just before the bell, Phuzi dropped Ajibu with an overhand right to the head for a count.

In the third round Phuzi dominated with big shots to the head and body as the Malawian just managed to survive.

A confident Phuzi came out at the bell for round four and took the fight to Ajibu knocking him down with a straight right to the head in the neutral corner. He managed to beat the count but soon afterwards a body shot sent him down again.

It was a rampant Phuzi who never let Ajibu of the hook and when he knocked him down for the third time in the round, referee Tony Nyangiwe stepped in to call the fight off at I minute 58 seconds into the round.

Phuzi improved his record to 8-0, 4 KOs, and Ajibu’s record dropped to 28-13-5, 24 KOs.

UNDERCARD

Junior middleweight: Nkhansahosi Makondo beat Pieter de Klerk, TKO 2; Junior lightweight: Paul Mangxilana beat Sifiso Hlongwane, TKO 5; Lightweight: Tshifhiwa Munyai, beat Osgood Kayuni, TKO 4; Heavyweight: Wilhelm Nebe, beat Nhlakanipho Gwamanda, TKO 1; Heavyweight: Justice Siliga, beat Joshua Pretorius, pts 8.

The tournament was presented by Supreme Boxing Promotions.