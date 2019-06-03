Rising unbeaten heavyweight sensation and 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba will square off against undefeated 2016 Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen on July 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 10-round heavyweight attraction will be the co-feature on the FOX telecast topped by undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant making the first defense of his title against Mike Lee. The FOX broadcast will precede the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event featuring Manny Pacquiao against Keith Thurman.