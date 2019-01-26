Per Stevenson girlfriend Simone “Sisi” God: “As the first month of 2019 slowly comes to a close, I’d like to share an update on the health of our beloved boxing champion Adonis Stevenson. Last month, I disclosed that Adonis had woken up and was healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Today, I am happy to share that after months of grueling workouts and physical therapy, Adonis has taken his first few steps, and is working towards walking independently.

“Despite his champion health, these improvements to his condition have not come easy. Adonis has pushed himself as the true champion that he is, incorporating courage and determination into his recovery. It has been a true gift to watch his health improve and we are grateful for every advancement he has made. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and continues to exhibit strength and perseverance in his rehabilitation.

“Additionally, I am happy to share that Adonis is beginning to verbally communicate and is able to speak to our family, friends and his medical team. At this time, I am confident that our Superman will make a full recovery.

“On behalf of Adonis and our family, I thank you once again for your messages and ongoing support. We are truly humbled by your love and well wishes.”