“Contender” winner, former world title challenger, and current WBC #7 at middleweight Brandon “The Cannon” Adams (22-4, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round KO over previously unbeaten WBC #7, IBF #9 super welterweight Serhii “El Flako” Bohachuk (18-1, 18 KOs) on Thursday night in an outdoor ring erected outside the Felix Pintor Gym in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Bohachuk appeared headed to victory when Adams exploded a left hook on his chin and dropped him to end it. At the time of the stoppage Adams was behind 69-63, 68-64, 68-64. Time was 2:47.

“He was a tough guy,” said Adams. “He brought another side out of me that I knew was inside. I had to dig in deep tonight and use all the strength that I had to connect with one of those punches from the cannon.

“It was real tough fighting in there tonight. The ring was wet. The ref was against me tonight. It was an uphill battle. I am an explosive fighter and I couldn’t take advantage of that because I didn’t have my legs under me because the ring was wet. But even though I was irritated, the show must go on. I am a pro. I have to figure out how to get the W and that’s what I had to do. I am grateful for the win. I loved Puerto Rico, everyone out here embraced me with love.”

Bohachuk’s head trainer Manny Robles said, “I thought he was dominating the fight. I told him to watch out for that left hook. I told him if he took away that left hook then he would control the fight. It takes a couple of rounds for Serhii to get warmed up, but he looked good and his defense was actually really improving until that knockout.”