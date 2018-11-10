In the final fight of The Contender Season 5 on EPIX, middleweight Brandon Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Shane Mosley Jr. (13-3, 10 KOs) to claim the $250,000 prize and a top ten WBA world rating on Friday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Adams pressed the action and broke it open in round six battering Mosley around the ring. The punishment continued the rest of the way. Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

In the co-feature, middleweight Eric Walker (18-2, 8 KOs) outworked Michael Moore (17-3, 7 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-73, 80-72, 80-72.