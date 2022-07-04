July 4, 2022
Boxing News

Actualidad de Shields-Marshall

El anuncio oficial del campeonato mundial femenino indiscutible de peso mediano entre Claressa Shields y Savannah Marshall se realizará este lunes. Se espera que la pelea aterrice el 10 de septiembre en el O2 Arena de Londres con las campeonas femeninas de peso súper pluma Mikaela Mayer y Alycia Baumgardner chocando en la co-estelar.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller regresa el 23 de Julio en Tennessee
Valladares destrona a Cuarto en México por título OMB

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>