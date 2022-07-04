El anuncio oficial del campeonato mundial femenino indiscutible de peso mediano entre Claressa Shields y Savannah Marshall se realizará este lunes. Se espera que la pelea aterrice el 10 de septiembre en el O2 Arena de Londres con las campeonas femeninas de peso súper pluma Mikaela Mayer y Alycia Baumgardner chocando en la co-estelar.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.