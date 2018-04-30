April 30, 2018

Acosta to defend against Buitrago

Miguel Cotto Promotions hosted a press conference earlier today to announce World Boxing Organization Light Flyweight World Champion Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs) will make his first title defense at home on June 16 against WBO #12 Nicaraguan challenger Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs) in the “La Batalla” 12-round main event, airing on pay-per-view, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Center in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute the La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago card in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view for a suggested retail price of $34.95.

