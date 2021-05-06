Boxeo Telemundo’s first installment of the spring series will air live with an audience this Friday, May 7th from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center. The main event will have two up-and-coming prospects as George ” El Yuyu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO) squares off with Puerto Rico’s Gadwin “El Abayarde” Rosa (11-1, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Fedecentro Jr. lightweight title on the line.

Acosta, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing knows that this is a major opportunity for him. Many viewers will be seeing him for the first time and he will look to win his first major professional title. He knows that he is going in as the visiting fighter but is confident he will leave the ring with respect off of his performance.

George thank you for your time. Please speak about yourself and where you were born and raised?

I was born in Long Beach, California but raised in South Whittier, California my whole life and still reside here. Both my parents are from Los Mochis, Sinaloa and I have a lot of support and family back in Mexico. Although I dropped out of college to pursue my boxing career I continue to educate myself on nutrition and exercise science to improve my athletic performance and help others along the way. Aside from being a professional boxer I am a personal trainer and love educating people via YouTube videos on boxing, nutrition, and exercise. Youtube Channel: El Yuyu

When and why did you first become interested in boxing?

Boxing always ran in my family’s blood especially coming from Los Mochis, Sinaloa. There are so many great fighters and world champions from Los Mochis. When I was 9 years old I visited my parent’s hometown and at the time a family member was a professional boxer so I tagged along to the gym with him one day. Growing up I played almost every sport, karate, basketball, soccer, baseball, but the moment I stepped into the boxing gym I knew this was the sport for me. I came back to the states after my visit and immediately joined the Sheriffs’ Academy Youth Activity League in Whittier where I met my coach Jeffrey Flotree and we’ve been together ever since. 15 years and counting!

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I wasn’t as active as many of the guys I grew up competing and training with. I had about 60 amateur fights a handful of those being exhibition matches for the sheriff department. I placed 3rd in the nation at the Silver Gloves back in 2012 and 4 months later placed 3rd again at the Junior Olympics in Mobile, Alabama losing a close tiebreaker score against Edgar Berlanga. A year later I won the Ringside World Championship in Independence, Missouri. I won a few state championships and went to national a handful of times. Amateur record was about 50-10.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I would describe my style as a pure boxer. I love footwork and moving around the ring. I utilize my jab well and I believe my timing gives many fighters difficulty. I am always in motion if my hands are not moving my feet are if my feet are not moving my upper body is. I would consider myself a technical yet defensive counterpuncher.

What do you know about your opponent?

Gadwin Rosa is a really good fighter his record speaks for itself. I know he is strong and likes to throw lots of hooks to the head and body. He likes to come forward and hunt his opponents down. From a spectator standpoint, I think he’s very entertaining to watch.

How motivated were you throughout training camp preparing to fight for your first professional title and fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

I have been extremely motivated. I got the news a week prior to my last fight which was just 2 weeks ago but I had to relax and focus on one fight at a time. That’s the way we approach every fight as if it is my last fight. This is a great opportunity and I am honored to be the main event on Telemundo fighting for the WBA Fedecentro title. I am grateful but I know I deserve this as well. I put in the work inside and outside the gym.

Your fight will continue the popular boxing rivalry of Mexico vs Puerto Rico. How does it feel to be part of such a long famed rivalry?

Mexico and Puerto Rico have the biggest rivalry in boxing. I think it just adds more energy to the whole fight. I know going in this fight I am not the favorite, especially in Florida. I am expecting a lot of Puerto Ricans to boo me but I know when the fight is over I will have earned their respect. I like the rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico but that is not where my mind is. My mind is on winning the fight and beating the person in front of me regardless of where they are from. Whenever I step in the ring I am representing Los Mochis, Sinaloa and South Whittier, California.

What kind of fight should the fans expect to see Friday night?

The fans should expect a great fight with lots of energy. The more I see this fight playing out the more excited I get. I know Gadwin is going to bring his best and I know his best will bring out my best. Two fighters looking to take their boxing career to the next level are always fireworks.

* * *

“El Yuyu” Acosta vs “El Abayarde” Rosa will air live Friday May 7th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala).