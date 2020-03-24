The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame executive team, members and partners have postponed the highly anticipated 4th Annual Induction Weekend, in association with BoxingCon, to the Fall of 2020 due to the severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19). The event was set to take place on the weekend of June 26-28. The new date will be announced later.

Inductees include Roy Jones, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Sergio Martinez, Calvin Grove, Al Cole, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Laoma Byrd.