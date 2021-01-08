Unbeaten world-ranked super middleweight Azizbek Abdugofurov (13-0, 5 KOs) of Uzbekistan will return to the ring on February 29th against an opponent to be announced at a site to be named. Abdugofurov scored a big win over former world champion Dmitrii Chudinov in 2018. He has added a few more wins to his record since then and is now ready for his 2021 fight debut.

Formerly with Queensberry Promotions, free agent Abdugofurov plans to sign with Vladimir Promotions and immediately become active again. This was confirmed by his manager Vikram Swapragasam, who stated, “Aziz was #2 world ranked by the WBC after all the hard work he had done inside and outside the ring. Unfortunately, we could not move forward or maintain that position with Queensberry Promotions. Hence we decided to end the contract and move forward towards the WBC title all over again.”