The successful series “A Puño Limpio” will end 2018 this Friday, December 7, with two important matches when ex-Olympians Jeyvier Cintrón and Víctor Bisbal star in separate bouts on a card that will be held at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, to be relayed by Wapa Deportes.

“We returned in August with A Puño Limpio after several years and it has been a success in Trujillo Alto and we concluded 2018 with two former Olympians, Jeyvier Cintrón and Víctor Bisbal, in important fights for their future, while we continue with our commitment to give him a workshop to the young prospects of the country in this scenario, “said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “Once again, we thank the administration of Trujillo Alto and its mayor José Luis Cruz Cruz for the support provided and the one that will continue to give us in our house, the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum.”

The First Executive of Trujillo Alto, José Luis Cruz Cruz, said that “we are still the cradle of boxing in Puerto Rico, and we are waiting for all the people of Trujillo Alto and Puerto Rico to come together.”

The stellar brawl of the night will be in charge of Jeyvier Cintron (8-0, 4 kos), the twice Puerto Rican Olympian (2012 and 2016) and belonging to the Top Rank company, which will exhibit his WBO Latin title at 115 pounds. against Nicaraguan and world ranked Marvin Solano (21-2, 8 kos) to 10 rounds. The 23-year-old Boricua, ranked 11 by the WBO at 115 pounds, will fight for the seventh time this year.

“I am not afraid of anyone, I have prepared myself conscientiously for this fight as it is a great world-class rival, I have only eight fights, but I am ready for the big challenges. I’m going to be a world champion, I’m not going to rest until I get it, I’m ready, here’s Puerto Rican, I’m going to talk with my hands, for those who do not believe in me, sooner or later they’ll have to believe. “, said the Bayamo, trained by former double world champion Ivan” Iron Boy “Calderón.

In the co-scoring season, the 2004 Puerto Rican Olympian, Víctor Bisbal (22-3, 16 kos), returns to the ring to face the Brazilian Edson Roberto Dos Santos (30-3-2, 24 kos) for the WBO Latino Title in full weight at 10 rounds.

“I’m back after two years with the opportunity that got me PR Best Boxing Promotions.I hope to look good that day, win and put on the map again.I’m 38 years old, I’m out, but before we leave, I want to do more and look for a fight for the title, expect me to have a good fight this Friday, “said Bisbal, a native of Salinas.

The rest of the action will be in four round bouts with Calynton Lauren Jr. (2-0, 2 kos), of the Virgin Islands, facing Kenny Cruz Carrasquillo (3-2-1, 2 kos) in full weight; Pablo de Jesús (3-0, 3 kos) vs. Ronald Quintana (0-1-1) at 160 pounds; Yasiel Ortiz (2-0) will face debutant Jose Otero at 122 pounds; Gabriel Roig Méndez (2-0) will face debutant David Reyes at 112 pounds, and Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (2-0, 2 kos) will face Kenny Julián Agosto (0-4) at 118 pounds.

The “A Puño Limpio” series, in its first stage, was carried out between 2011 and 2012 with programs around Puerto Rico, and had in action fighters like the current world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodríguez (in his debut) , former world champion Manuel Alejandro “Manny” Siaca, later world champion McJoe Arroyo, as well as future world challengers McWilliams Arroyo, Jonathan Oquendo, José “Chelo” González and David Quijano, and the then prospect Jonathan “Bomba “González, among others.

“A Puño Limpio” returned in August 2018 and had events in September, October, November and this December, which ends in 2018. In 2019, the series returns to the load on dates that will be announced soon.

Tickets for this “A Puño Limpio” are now on sale at www.ticketerapr.com or by calling 787 305-3600.