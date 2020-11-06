El Aleman ex campeón mundial de peso mediano y súper mediano Felix Sturm (40-5-3, 18 KOs) regresará al ring el 19 de diciembre en un combate de diez rounds que se transmitirá en PPV a través de BILD.de. Para Sturm, de 41 años, esta será su primera pelea desde febrero de 2016. Peleará bajo la bandera de su ex promotor Universum Box Promotion. Su oponente es TBA.
