6 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 NOTICIAS DE BOXEO Canelo se declara agente libre Declaración oficial del entrenador / manager de Canelo Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso: "En mi rol de manager y entrenador de Saúl" Canelo "Álvarez, me permito comunicarle a la comunidad del box y a todos nuestros fanáticos, que a partir de hoy, 6 de noviembre," Canelo "se convierte en agente libre, por lo que estamos listos. para continuar con su carrera boxística. "Todo este tiempo hemos estado trabajando muy duro en el gimnasio con mucha responsabilidad y disciplina, para estar en gran forma física y listos para pelear este año ¡y así será! "Anunciaremos fecha, rival y lugar muy pronto, y volveremos más fuertes que nunca para seguir creciendo y demostrando que el boxeo mexicano es el mejor". Word is Canelo se hizo con Golden Boy y DAZN. Su próxima pelea podría ser un PPV el 19 de diciembre contra el luchador de la PBC y campeón de peso súper mediano de la FIB Caleb Plant. 6 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 NOTICIAS DE BOXEO Nakatani termina Magramo, gana el cinturón vacante de la OMB de las 112 libras Por Joe Koizumi El invicto zurdo japonés Junto Nakatani (21-0, 16 KOs), 112, adquirió de manera impresionante el cinturón de peso mosca de la OMB cuando tomó la iniciativa desde el principio, derrotó con eficacia al # 1 de la OMB Giemel Magramo (24-2, 20 KOs), 111,75 y finalmente lo terminó con una andanada de golpes a las 2:10 del octavo asalto el viernes en Tokio, Japón. Nakatani, un zurdo alargado, hizo que el filipino frenara con persistentes ataques al cuerpo y lo derribara con combinaciones furiosas en la cara y el vientre para el conteo. Promotor: Promociones Teiken. Anuncio de noticias de boxeo de la AMB (Asociación Mundial de Boxeo) Anuncio de noticias de boxeo de la AMB (Asociación Mundial de Boxeo) 6 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 NOTICIAS DE BOXEO El Panel All-Star analiza el negocio del boxeo Paso al ring: cuestiones legales y comerciales en el boxeo Miami Law y la Entertainment and Sports Law Society presentaron un interesante webinar titulado "Súbete al ring: cuestiones legales y comerciales en el boxeo" el jueves por la noche. Un panel de estrellas incluyó al abogado / manager de boxeo Tony González, el promotor del Salón de la Fama Don King, el abogado de boxeo Alejandro Brito, el presidente de la AMB Gilberto Jesús Mendoza y el promotor de Boxeo Telemundo Tuto Zabala Jr. El panel discutió cómo el abogado, el promotor, el gerente, el agente y la AMB apoyan a los atletas profesionales en la industria del boxeo. Los temas incluyeron actividades de promoción, redacción de acuerdos, representación legal, gestión del evento y más. El seminario web estuvo abierto a estudiantes de derecho de Miami y a la comunidad de la Universidad de Miami. 6 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020 NOTICIAS DE BOXEO Felix Sturm, 41, listo para regresar al ring El Aleman ex campeón mundial de peso mediano y súper mediano Felix Sturm (40-5-3, 18 KOs) regresará al ring el 19 de diciembre en un combate de diez rounds que se transmitirá en PPV a través de BILD.de. Para Sturm, de 41 años, esta será su primera pelea desde febrero de 2016. Peleará bajo la bandera de su ex promotor Universum Box Promotion. Su oponente es TBA.

