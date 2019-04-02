Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, will be the location hosting the annual WBC convention in its 57th edition, which will be held from October 21 to 26 and will have a Mayan theme. The event brings together international boxing stars and “movers and shakers” in the boxing world with an agenda of boxing presentations, medical clinics and talks, approval of the world rankings, the appointment of official challengers for each champion in the 17 divisions, seminars for ring officers, judges and referees and much more.