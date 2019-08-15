Undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields and former world champion Ivana Habazin squared-off and exchanged words at a pair of press conferences in Flint and Detroit on Wednesday, as they previewed their battle for the WBO junior middleweight world championship taking place October 5 on Showtime from Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan.



Shields will aim to make history as the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion, in her first professional fight in her hometown of Flint.

Claressa Shields: “I love this challenge, but you will not beat me in front of my family and friends. I’m going to destroy her. Don’t miss this, because this is going to be a knockout…she’s going to be in defense mode I think. I’ve seen how she fights. If she thinks she’s going to stand there blow for blow with me, she’s crazy. She has good movement and hand speed, but she has a lot of flaws.”

Ivana Habazin: “It doesn’t matter to me if the fight is in Flint, London, New York or anywhere. The ring is my home and what happens in there is the most important thing. I’m always the underdog and I like to be in that position. I won my title in my opponent’s hometown and I’m going to do it again…it’s going to be tough in her hometown to beat her on points, so I’m coming here to knock her out.”