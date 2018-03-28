50th NABF Convention heads to Reno

By Boxing Bob Newman

The 50th annual NABF (North American Boxing Federation) will celebrate its golden anniversary in “The Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno, Nevada from August 1-5. Accommodations will be at the Resort Complexes of the Circus Circus, Eldorado and the Silver Legacy. All three hotels are connected and can be traveled among without ever setting foot outside. Interested parties may head to the NABF website at nabfnews.com for pricing and more information. The full convention agenda will be forthcoming soon.