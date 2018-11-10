By Joe Koizumi

Hard-punching Japanese Ryuichi Funai (31-7, 22 KOs), 114.75, seized the right to have a mandatory shot against the IBF titleholder Jerwin Ancajas as #3 Funai scored a quick victory over #7 Victor Emanuel Olivo (15-3-1, 7 KOs), 115, by stopping the Mexican at 2:09 of the second round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Funai, 33, caught Olivo with a vicious right cross and badly dropped him for the compulsory eight count. Though Olivo, 22, resumed fighting, he sank to the deck again with referee Robert Byrd (US) promptly calling a halt at his second visit to the canvas.

(More to come)