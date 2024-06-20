The IBF is returning to Atlantic City to celebrate its 40th Annual Convention at Caesar’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from June 1-5, 2025. Previously, the IBF’s Forming Convention in 1983 and its 31st Annual Convention in 2014 both took place in Atlantic City.
IBF Statement: “Celebrating a milestone convention in Atlantic City, a destination with momentous boxing history and in the organization’s home state, is truly fitting of the occasion. Caesar’s is centrally located on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk and conveniently located near many things to do in the area. More information regarding the convention will be shared with IBF members and all interested in attending in the coming months.”
– Atlantic City continues to die a slow death.
– Gone are the days of the NJ casinos holding frequent boxing cards.
– Even Boardwalk Hall rarely has fights anymore.
– Step outside of the casino areas, and you are in a war zone.
– The only times I go to AC are for the infrequent boxing card, or to go to the buffet at the Borgata.
– The Borgata is off the Boardwalk, so they don’t get the riff-raff that the Boardwalk casinos get.