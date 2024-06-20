The IBF is returning to Atlantic City to celebrate its 40th Annual Convention at Caesar’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from June 1-5, 2025. Previously, the IBF’s Forming Convention in 1983 and its 31st Annual Convention in 2014 both took place in Atlantic City.

IBF Statement: “Celebrating a milestone convention in Atlantic City, a destination with momentous boxing history and in the organization’s home state, is truly fitting of the occasion. Caesar’s is centrally located on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk and conveniently located near many things to do in the area. More information regarding the convention will be shared with IBF members and all interested in attending in the coming months.”