The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2019. Inductees include two-division champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt in the Modern category and welterweight champion Tony DeMarco in the Old Timer Category. Non-participants and observers to be inducted include matchmaker/promoter Don Elbaum, referee/judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels and broadcaster Teddy Atlas. The one posthumous honoree is journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

The 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held June 6-9th in Canastota, NY.