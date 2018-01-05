January 5, 2018

1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Paul Gonzales Arrested

By Miguel Maravilla

1984 Olympic Super Flyweight Gold Medalist Paul Gonzales (16-4, 3KOs) of East Los Angeles was arrested December 29th for lewd acts upon a child at the Eddie Heredia Boxing Club in East Los Angeles. 8 felony counts were filed against the 53-year-old former NABF flyweight champion as he is currently being held at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

Gonzales was a trainer at the gym and became the 1st Mexican-American Olympic gold medalist in 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He had a rivalry with former world champion Hall of Famer Orlando Canizalez in which they split a pair of fights.

