El promotor Eddie Hearn anunció que el campeón mundial interino de peso pesado del WBC, Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) volverá al ring el 30 de octubre. La pelea se llevará a cabo en el O2 Arena de Londres y se transmitirá por DAZN. Whyte regresa después de dividir un par de peleas con Alexander Povetkin. Higgins: Parker pelearía con Joyce o Chisora

Top Boxing News

