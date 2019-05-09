When Canelo Alvarez outpointed Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight world titles on Saturday night, more than 1.2 million people worldwide watched live on DAZN across the company’s eight current markets. In addition to the United States, home to the vast majority of the viewership, the fight was also available to DAZN subscribers in Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland. Roughly half of the viewers were in the US.

Company officials deemed the event a success, as it generated significant paid subscriptions – both annual and monthly – to deliver against projected revenue targets.

Despite the heavy influx of viewers and new subscribers and some negative press on the stream quality, DAZN claims the platform produced a reliable stream with no substantial technical or buffering issues.