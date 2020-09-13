September 13, 2020
Boxing News

¨Pollo¨Aguilar vence en la Ciudad de México

Omar Pollo3
Foto: Zanfer Promotions

El invicto superligero Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) ganó por nocaut técnico en el tercer round sobre José Guillermo “Gato” García (12-8-1, 5 KOs) el sábado por la noche en TV Azteca Studios en la Ciudad de México. Aguilar castigó a García desde la campana de apertura, lo derribó en el segundo round y obtuvo una parada misericordiosa del árbitro en el tercer round. El tiempo oficial era 1:22. Aguilar debería irrumpir en el ranking mundial pronto.

King Molina vence en a Zepeda por TKO en México
Betervieb se lesiona y se pospone su defensa ante Deines el 23 de Octubre

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>