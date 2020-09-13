¨Pollo¨Aguilar vence en la Ciudad de México El invicto superligero Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) ganó por nocaut técnico en el tercer round sobre José Guillermo “Gato” García (12-8-1, 5 KOs) el sábado por la noche en TV Azteca Studios en la Ciudad de México. Aguilar castigó a García desde la campana de apertura, lo derribó en el segundo round y obtuvo una parada misericordiosa del árbitro en el tercer round. El tiempo oficial era 1:22. Aguilar debería irrumpir en el ranking mundial pronto. King Molina vence en a Zepeda por TKO en México Betervieb se lesiona y se pospone su defensa ante Deines el 23 de Octubre

