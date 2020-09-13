El invicto superligero Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) ganó por nocaut técnico en el tercer round sobre José Guillermo “Gato” García (12-8-1, 5 KOs) el sábado por la noche en TV Azteca Studios en la Ciudad de México. Aguilar castigó a García desde la campana de apertura, lo derribó en el segundo round y obtuvo una parada misericordiosa del árbitro en el tercer round. El tiempo oficial era 1:22. Aguilar debería irrumpir en el ranking mundial pronto.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.