Zurdo Ramirez returns Feb 3 in Corpus Christi

Top Rank on ESPN will kick off its 2018 season with a sensational Super Bowl weekend world championship event. WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, will make his third defense against Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed (22-0, 17 KOs) from Accra, Ghana. The fight will take place on Saturday, February 3, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will be televised live and exclusively at 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN App.