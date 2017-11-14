November 14, 2017

Zurdo Ramirez returns Feb 3 in Corpus Christi

Top Rank on ESPN will kick off its 2018 season with a sensational Super Bowl weekend world championship event. WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, will make his third defense against Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed (22-0, 17 KOs) from Accra, Ghana. The fight will take place on Saturday, February 3, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will be televised live and exclusively at 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN App.

DeGale, Selby opponents named
Legendary cutman Rafael Garcia passes
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.