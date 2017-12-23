December 23, 2017

Zou Shiming loses sight in left eye

Former WBO flyweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Zou Shiming is being treated at a hospital in Shanghai after reportedly losing sight in his left eye. According to the South China Morning Post, Shiming appears to have suffered a suspected detached retina on flight from Beijing where he attended the Laureus China Top Ten Sports Awards. The 36-year-old has had a long series of problems with that optic and it’s too early to know if this will be a career-ending injury. Shiming had been lobbying to get a rematch with world champion Sho Kimura, who dethroned him in July.

