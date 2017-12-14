December 14, 2017

Zlaticanin returns with quick KO

Former WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (23-1, 16 KOs) blew away journeyman Hevinson Herrera (22-14-1, 16 KOs) in the first round on Friday night as Broadway Boxing returned to BB King Blues Club & Grill in New York City. It was Zlaticanin’s first fight since losing his title to Mikey Garcia in January.

A clash between unbeaten lightweights Wesley Ferrer (12-0-1, 7 KOs) and Will Madera (11-0-1, 5 KOs) ended in an eight round draw. Scores were 77-75 Ferrer, 77-75 Madera, 76-76.

In an exciting battle between unbeaten welterweights, Larry Fryers (6-0, 2 KOs) defeated Charles Natal (9-1-1, 3 KOs) via six round unanimous decision.

A fight featuring popular female middleweight Alicia Napoleon (8-1, 5 KOs) fell through.

