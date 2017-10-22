October 22, 2017

Yoshino wins vacant Japanese 135lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten former amateur prospect Shuichiro Yoshino (6-0, 4 KOs), 134.75, impressively acquired the vacant Japanese lightweight belt when he finally halted durable and game Spicy Matsushita (17-10-1, 2 KOs), 134.75, at 1:23 of the seventh round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Yoshino connected with more accurate combinations, leading on points after the fifth on open scoring system—49-46, 48-47 twice all for him. The taller Matsushita came out fighting in round six, but Yoshino decked the more experienced rival twice prior to the referee’s intervention in the fatal seventh.

Machado KOs Corrales for WBA 130lb title
Jimenez stuns WBO #12 rated Campa
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.