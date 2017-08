European super lightweight champion Anthony ‘Can You Dig It?’ Yigit (19-0-1, 7 KOs) is set to make a historic defense of his Euro belt against Sandor Martin (29-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, September 30 at the Solnahallen in Stockholm, Sweden.

Why historic? This fight will be the first time in over fifty years that the European title has been contested on Swedish soil following Bo Hogberg’s unsuccessful attempt at Sandro Mazzinghi super welterweight strap at Johanneshov on October 11, 1966.