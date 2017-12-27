Year-end Schedule of World Title Bouts in Japan

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

Our heads of Japanese fight scribes are befuddled with many world title bouts to be held here in the end of this prosperous year, when we have seen no less than eleven world titleholders born here in this small country. Five champions thereof will put their belts on the line to entertain the home box audience through television. The schedule of the highly anticipated title goes are as follows:

December 30 at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, Yokohama

WBO 115-pound kingpin Naoya “Monster” Inoue will defend his throne against Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux.



Also, WBC 108-pound ruler Ken Shiro will put his belt at stake against Panamanian Gilberto Pedroza.



December 31 at Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

WBA 108-pound titlist Ryoichi Taguchi will participate in a unification title bout with IBF champion Milan Melindo of the Philippines.

IBF 105-pound ruler Hiroto Kyoguchi will face mandatory challenger Carlos Buitrago from Nicaragua.

WBO flyweight titleholder Sho Kimura will meet ex-WBC champ and compatriot Toshiyuki Igarashi.

* * *

Can you learn all the eleven world champions out of Japan by heart? Yes, I can, but you probably can’t.