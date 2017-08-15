August 15, 2017

Wright-Fayfer IBF cruiser eliminator Friday

This Friday, August 18, in Krasnodar, Russia, IBF #14-rated cruiserweight “Hurricane” Junior Wright (16-2-1, 13 KOs) of Chicago will face hometown favorite and IBF #8-rated Ruslan Fayfer (20-0, 14 KOs) in an eliminator for the #2 contender spot.

Wright and his trainer Rick Wilson have spent eight weeks preparing for this fight, and believe that Junior is coming back to the U.S. with the victory. “Fighters come from the U.S. to fight in Russia they all come home with a bad story,” said Wright, “but we’re not. We’re coming out of Krasnodar with a beautiful gift.”

