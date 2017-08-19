World-rated Moloney Bros victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #10 bantamweight Andrew Moloney (14-0, 9 KOs) stopped Filipino Raymond Tabugon (20-8-1, 10 KOs) in round four of a scheduled ten round contest to capture in Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday. Tabugon dropped Moloney with a left hook in round three but he recovered to control the contest and at 2:42 of round four, referee Ignatius Missailidis crowned Moloney.

In other action, WBA #8 super bantamweight Jason Moloney (14-0, 10 KOs) dominated Filipino Lolita Sonsona (21-2-4, 9 KOs) over ten rounds to win by scores 100-90, 99-91 and 100-90. Moloney controlled all the rounds as he connected consistently with accurate head and body shots.

“Andrew Moloney certainly lived up to his new nickname as ‘The Monster’ as he bullied Tabugon around the ring in that 4th round and battered him in his own corner until he wilted into submission in the 4th round to score a TKO win. Tremendous display of power boxing by Moloney who showed toughness after going down in the 3rd round from a left hook,” said ringside commentator Peter Maniatis.

“Jason Moloney looked world class tonight over a gallant and tough Lolita Sonsona who previously had only lost one fight. Jason punched hard to the body and head and only lost one round he was super impressive,” Maniatis stated.