By Boxing Bob Newman

At 5 p.m. AZT (Azerbaijan Standard Time), a “press conference of champions” was held prior to the start of the opening cocktail event at the WBC 55th annual convention in Baku, Azerbaijan. Champions Evander Holyfield, Bernard Hopkins, Carlos Zarate, Azumah Nelson, Kostya Tszyu, Yuri Arbachakov, Christina Hammer, Viktor Postol and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai all greeted the gathered press with comments and answered questions.