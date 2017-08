Photo: Top Rank

World champion Oscar Valdez visited ESPN LA where he was a guest on A Los Golpes. Oscar defends his WBO world featherweight title vs unbeaten Genesis Servania at the Tucson Arena live on ESPN on Friday, September 22. Tickets $100, $75, $50 and $25 plus applicable fees are available at any Ticketmaster outlet, on www.ticketmaster.com, by phone 800 745 3000 or at the Tucson Arena Box Office.