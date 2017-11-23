World Boxing Super Series Update

The World Boxing Super Series will bring cruiserweight and super middleweight tournament semi-finals in January and February 2018, with the finals taking place in May. The first of the semi-final dates has now been announced.
Super Middleweight semi-finals
George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr
(WBA world title)
Date: February 17
Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
————-
Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA
Cruiserweight semi-finals
Yunier Dorticos vs. Murat Gassiev
(WBA, IBF world title unification)
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA
————-
Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis
(WBO, WBC world title unification)
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA