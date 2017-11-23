World Boxing Super Series Update

The World Boxing Super Series will bring cruiserweight and super middleweight tournament semi-finals in January and February 2018, with the finals taking place in May. The first of the semi-final dates has now been announced.

Super Middleweight semi-finals

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr

(WBA world title)

Date: February 17

Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

————-

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer

Date: TBA

Venue: TBA

Cruiserweight semi-finals

Yunier Dorticos vs. Murat Gassiev

(WBA, IBF world title unification)

Date: TBA

Venue: TBA

————-

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis

(WBO, WBC world title unification)

Date: TBA

Venue: TBA