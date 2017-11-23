November 23, 2017

World Boxing Super Series Update

The World Boxing Super Series will bring cruiserweight and super middleweight tournament semi-finals in January and February 2018, with the finals taking place in May. The first of the semi-final dates has now been announced.

Super Middleweight semi-finals
George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr
(WBA world title)
Date: February 17
Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
————-
Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA

Cruiserweight semi-finals
Yunier Dorticos vs. Murat Gassiev
(WBA, IBF world title unification)
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA
————-
Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis
(WBO, WBC world title unification)
Date: TBA
Venue: TBA

Hearn: A 65%-35% split is NOT happening
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.